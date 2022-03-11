News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Four new members elected to Honiton Town Council

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:36 AM March 11, 2022
Honiton Town Council

Honiton Town Council - Credit: Contributed

Four new members have been elected to Honiton Town Council. 

Lisa Beigan, Jenny Brown, Cathy Maunder and Robert Fowles join the St Michael’s Ward after a by-election on Thursday, March 10. 

Two other candidates, Andrew Pearsall and John Taylor, also stood but were not successful. 

The election was held after six councillors resigned in January in protest against a rise in council tax. Another councillor had stepped down for unrelated reasons, and there was already a vacant seat on the council. 

This left four vacancies in the St Michael’s Ward, and four in St Paul’s. 

Three candidates came forward for the St Paul’s seats and were elected unopposed: Joseph Furneaux-Gotch, Debra Hulin and Caroline Kolek. 

Yesterday’s election saw a turnout of 15.6 per cent.

Lisa Beigan

Lisa Beigan - Credit: Lisa Beigan

Most Read

  1. 1 Stalking victim used hidden camera to film naked sex pest
  2. 2 Revenge attacker jailed after fracturing man's skull
  3. 3 Electric pedal bike stolen in Dunkeswell burglary
  1. 4 Honiton comes together in 'inspiring' and 'humbling' show of support for Ukraine
  2. 5 Honiton Town Council elections: candidate profiles
  3. 6 The man who sold his wife for £1 at Honiton market
  4. 7 Sponsors supporting the table-topping Tigers
  5. 8 How to claim the £150 council tax rebate
  6. 9 River Cottage chefs hold family cooking workshops
  7. 10 Speaking up for East Devon's farmers

Lisa Beigan, who runs the Honiton Wine Bar with her family, secured 574 votes.


Cathy Maunder

Cathy Maunder - Credit: Cathy Maunder

Cathy Maunder, who runs a business supporting families of children and young adults with special needs, won 460.

Robert Fowles

Robert Fowles - Credit: Robert Fowles

Robert Fowles, who promised to use his experience of working in major international organisations for the benefit of Honiton, gained 431 votes.

Jenny Brown

Jenny Brown - Credit: Jenny Brown

Jenny Brown, former hotelier and East Devon District Councillor, won 426. 

The other two candidates, Andrew Pearsall and John Taylor, gained 266 and 174 votes respectively. 

Honiton News

Don't Miss

Brave woman keeps arms on hips, smiling confident, casting a superhero with cape shadow on the wall.

Leading Ladies in East Devon

Kirsty Woodgate

person
Online trolls caused a great deal of harm - but how do you deal with them? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man admits threatening to share 'intimate pictures' of ex

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
chardstock shop

Help save Chardstock village shop

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
seaton primary school

Seaton children get fired up for history project

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon