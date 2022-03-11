Four new members elected to Honiton Town Council

Four new members have been elected to Honiton Town Council.

Lisa Beigan, Jenny Brown, Cathy Maunder and Robert Fowles join the St Michael’s Ward after a by-election on Thursday, March 10.

Two other candidates, Andrew Pearsall and John Taylor, also stood but were not successful.

The election was held after six councillors resigned in January in protest against a rise in council tax. Another councillor had stepped down for unrelated reasons, and there was already a vacant seat on the council.

This left four vacancies in the St Michael’s Ward, and four in St Paul’s.

Three candidates came forward for the St Paul’s seats and were elected unopposed: Joseph Furneaux-Gotch, Debra Hulin and Caroline Kolek.

Yesterday’s election saw a turnout of 15.6 per cent.

Lisa Beigan - Credit: Lisa Beigan

Lisa Beigan, who runs the Honiton Wine Bar with her family, secured 574 votes.





Cathy Maunder - Credit: Cathy Maunder

Cathy Maunder, who runs a business supporting families of children and young adults with special needs, won 460.

Robert Fowles - Credit: Robert Fowles

Robert Fowles, who promised to use his experience of working in major international organisations for the benefit of Honiton, gained 431 votes.

Jenny Brown - Credit: Jenny Brown

Jenny Brown, former hotelier and East Devon District Councillor, won 426.

The other two candidates, Andrew Pearsall and John Taylor, gained 266 and 174 votes respectively.