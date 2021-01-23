News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Honiton Town Council freezes its share of council tax

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 7:00 AM January 23, 2021   
Honiton mayor councillor John Zarczynski

Honiton Town Council has decided not to increase its share of council tax and keep to the same figure as last year. 

One impact of Covid-19 is that less properties will be charged Council Tax; East Devon District Council has advised that the East Devon tax base has reduced overall by 58 (2021/22) of which 38 are in Honiton. 

To counter the impact of Covid-19 Honiton Town Council has decided not to increase its council tax and keep the same tax as last year at £76.78 (per Band D equivalent property) or £296,742 Precept. 

Council Chairman John Zarczynski said: “It seems unfair on people to increase Council Tax at a time when households are under other financial pressures, so by sound financial management, the Town Council will not increase its precept tax charge”. 

“It must be remembered that Honiton Town Council’s council tax requirement is significantly less than charged by Devon County Council, East Devon District Council, Devon & Cornwall Constabulary and Devon F&R Service.” 

