Honiton Town Council set for May 2021 election

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 July 2020

Elections will be held for seats in the St Paul’s and St Michael’s wards of Honiton Town Council next May.

There are currently seven vacancies on the town council split between the two wards and all of these seats should be filled, provided East Devon District Council (EDDC) receives enough candidates.

The election was triggered when more than 10 electors wrote to EDDC asking for an election.

This is instead of the alternative method which is new councillors being co-opted onto the council without a public vote.

However, the election is currently not scheduled to be held until May 6, 2021 due to the Coronavirus Act which gives councils the power to postpone elections that were due to be held between March 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021.

This is subject to change though and will depend on government guidelines which in turn are affected by the risk of spreading the virus.

In June, three town councillors resigned in a week leaving the council with seven vacancies out of 18.

