Honiton Town Council to start virtual meetings
PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 July 2020
Archant
Honiton Town Council will hold its first meeting in four months next week via Zoom.
The town council has not held a full meeting since the coronavirus lockdown began in March but confirmed this week that they would be holding a full council meeting on Monday, July 13.
They will use the online video calling platform Zoom and residents who wish to watch the meeting will be able to join.
An agenda will be issued tomorrow (July 8) which will detail what the councillors will discuss.
