Honiton town councillor’s ‘heart-breaking’ decision to quit the council

PUBLISHED: 16:03 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 28 April 2020

Duncan Sheridan-Shaw has stepped down as a town councillor in Honiton. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Honiton town councillor has made the ‘heart-breaking’ decision to step down from his position.

Former councillor Duncan Sheridan-Shaw.Former councillor Duncan Sheridan-Shaw.

St Michael’s Ward member Duncan Sheridan-Shaw has become the latest councillor to resign leaving the council with three vacancies.

In his resignation letter, seen by the Herald, Mr Sheridan-Shaw said his way of ‘seeing things’ is ‘in opposition to leading members of the current town council.

He added: “This has caused far too much unnecessary and divisive upset, meetings that go and back and forth and far too many negative situations than are good for any decent human soul to deal with.”

Mr Sheridan Shaw said: “It breaks my heart to have to have made this choice, to let down so many, to disappoint those who put so much faith in me.

“I’m a modernist, I believe in fluid democracy and a huge sense of community before anything else, a sense of training, hard work and forward-facing momentum.

“I believe in breaking barriers, smashing molds and pushing limits to be able to deliver a warm, friendly and vibrant environment which embraces diversity and equality.

“So, to that end, it is my belief and my belief alone, that I cannot continue to thrive and expand under the restraints I find myself in under the current leadership structure of Honiton Town Council.”

In response, Cllr John Zarczynski said: “I wish to thank former councillor Duncan Sheridan-Shaw for all his hard work during his time on the council and wish him well for the future.”

Mr Sheridan-Shaw said he would like to continue to be on committees on which he currently sits and keep his trustee duties.

He added: “If these are positions that I hold under the auspices of Honiton Town Council then I humbly seek to join your groups as an individual citizen.

“I believe in Honiton, I believe in the great citizens who chose to call Honiton home and I believe in this community.

“I extend my thanks and great appreciation to the staff of Honiton Town Council for all their commitment and strength against adversity.”

Honiton town councillor's 'heart-breaking' decision to quit the council

