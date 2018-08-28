Honiton Town FC could ‘come in from the dark’ if floodlight plans are approved

Honiton Town away at Newton Poppleford. Ref mhsp 12 18TI 9633. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Half-a-dozen floodlights could be installed at Honiton Town FC’s ground following the club’s on-field success.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The plans have been submitted to East Devon District Council for six 15 metre-high columns - 14 years after planning permission was originally granted to the club for the same amenity.

In a planning statement, the club said: “The floodlights were not installed [in 2005], principally because at that time the club had not progressed to the level that was expected to justify floodlighting. The planning permission lapsed accordingly.

“However, in recent seasons the football club has enjoyed success on the field that has led to the need to re-apply for floodlighting.”

Honiton Town FC progressed from the Devon and Exeter Premier League as champions in the 2016/17 season, and now plays in the South West Peninsular League.

The statement said: “With the prospect of the league being restructured for season 2019/20, it now has the opportunity to move to step six within that league.

“This success bring with it the mandatory need for floodlighting at level six, with the Football Association providing 70 per cent funding for lighting up to £50,000.

“Other local clubs have benefitted from lighting and this application effectively seeks to renew the permission that was granted in 2005.”

The plans propose six galvanised steel columns, one in each corner of the pitch and two on opposite sides of the halfway line, all fitted with aluminium floodlight units.

The columns would be demountable, and the club plans to remove two of them at the end of the football season to avoid interfering with the cricket pitch.

The statement added: “It is intended that the floodlighting would be used for no more than 12 matches throughout the season.

“The club anticipates plating 18 home matches and, when required, the lights switched on 45 minutes before kick-off and 15 minutes after the game’s end.”

Alan Mackay, Honiton Town FC’s secretary, said: “We are confident of getting the application approved as there is a pressing need for it and we have done a good submission. “Off the field, we could definitely do with more sponsorship.

“We could do with a bit of money to pay for the referees and linesmen, minibuses to away games and food for both teams.”