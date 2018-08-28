Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton Town FC could ‘come in from the dark’ if floodlight plans are approved

PUBLISHED: 17:03 23 January 2019

Honiton Town away at Newton Poppleford. Ref mhsp 12 18TI 9633. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Town away at Newton Poppleford. Ref mhsp 12 18TI 9633. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Half-a-dozen floodlights could be installed at Honiton Town FC’s ground following the club’s on-field success.

The plans have been submitted to East Devon District Council for six 15 metre-high columns - 14 years after planning permission was originally granted to the club for the same amenity.

In a planning statement, the club said: “The floodlights were not installed [in 2005], principally because at that time the club had not progressed to the level that was expected to justify floodlighting. The planning permission lapsed accordingly.

“However, in recent seasons the football club has enjoyed success on the field that has led to the need to re-apply for floodlighting.”

Honiton Town FC progressed from the Devon and Exeter Premier League as champions in the 2016/17 season, and now plays in the South West Peninsular League.

The statement said: “With the prospect of the league being restructured for season 2019/20, it now has the opportunity to move to step six within that league.

“This success bring with it the mandatory need for floodlighting at level six, with the Football Association providing 70 per cent funding for lighting up to £50,000.

“Other local clubs have benefitted from lighting and this application effectively seeks to renew the permission that was granted in 2005.”

The plans propose six galvanised steel columns, one in each corner of the pitch and two on opposite sides of the halfway line, all fitted with aluminium floodlight units.

The columns would be demountable, and the club plans to remove two of them at the end of the football season to avoid interfering with the cricket pitch.

The statement added: “It is intended that the floodlighting would be used for no more than 12 matches throughout the season.

“The club anticipates plating 18 home matches and, when required, the lights switched on 45 minutes before kick-off and 15 minutes after the game’s end.”

Alan Mackay, Honiton Town FC’s secretary, said: “We are confident of getting the application approved as there is a pressing need for it and we have done a good submission. “Off the field, we could definitely do with more sponsorship.

“We could do with a bit of money to pay for the referees and linesmen, minibuses to away games and food for both teams.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

Blossom Hill Park. Ref mhh 04 19TI 8643. Picture: Terry Ife

Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

Police slow sign

Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

Dorset police officer

First Oxford place for a Holyrood student

Lauren Winch. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Most Read

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

Blossom Hill Park. Ref mhh 04 19TI 8643. Picture: Terry Ife

Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

Police slow sign

Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

Dorset police officer

First Oxford place for a Holyrood student

Lauren Winch. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton ladies ‘Shambles’ competition win for trio

Honiton Golf Club’s retiring lady captain, Liz Rogers (left) together with the new lady captain, Cherry Liell. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB

Honiton edged out in friendly against Isca

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Youthful Millwey Rise beaten – but there’s bags of hope for a bright future

Training for Chardstock First Aiders

Participants in the Chardstock First Aid training session. Picture Chardstock Parish Council

Honiton Town FC could ‘come in from the dark’ if floodlight plans are approved

Honiton Town away at Newton Poppleford. Ref mhsp 12 18TI 9633. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists