Bertie, Honiton's cuddly toy bear, needs a new home

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 December 2019

Bertie the bear needs a new home this Christmas. Picture: FORCE

Bertie the bear needs a new home this Christmas. Picture: FORCE

A four-foot tall cuddly toy bear is being raffled at Honiton to aid the FORCE cancer charity.

The furry friend, called Bertie, was donated by Maggie Wynn, owner of Just Cards in Honiton High Street.

She wanted to raise money for FORCE, which provides support for people affected by cancer at the town's hospital every Friday.

And organisers thought the perfect location to find a new home for Bertie was in the Honiton offices of estate agent and property experts Greenslade Taylor Hunt.

Tickets for the Bertie Bear draw cost £1 a strip.

The draw to find his forever home will be made on Friday, December 13.

Stephen Gardner, residential partner at GTH, said: "I thought it was a lovely cause to support. We're using our online channels to spread the word and try and sell as many tickets as we can."

FORCE stands for Friends of the Oncology and Radiotherapy Centre Exeter. Visit its website at: www.forcecancercharity.co.uk

