TRIP receives £5,000 donation towards new wheelchair accessible minibus

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 February 2020

TRIP's premises in New Street.

TRIP's premises in New Street.

Archant

A Honiton transport charity has received a big boost in its funding aspirations to purchase a wheelchair accessible minibus.

TRIP was given a £5,000 cheque from the John James Underdown Charitable Trust.

Sharon Thorne, deputy manager of TRIP, said the organisation now has £25,000 in the pot towards the purchase of the bus, which costs more than £30,000.

Mrs Thorne said: "We are over the moon with the generosity of the people of the area, which shows how much TRIP impacts on the community of East Devon. We applied to the Underdown Trust before Christmas and are delighted with their continued support of TRIP to enable us to change lives."

The charity uses its buses to transport elderly and rurally-isolated people to key appointments with their GPs,

One of the vehicles TRIP is looking to replace is a Renault bus which is more than 12 years old.

Mrs Thorne said the 'much-loved' eight seater is due for retirement.

