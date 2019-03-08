Advanced search

Honiton welcomes special guests from its German twin town of Gronau

PUBLISHED: 15:34 19 July 2019

Honiton welcomed some special visitors on Thursday when guests from its twinned town arrived.

A group from Gronau were treated to a civic reception at the Beehive on July 18 ahead of experiencing this weekend's Charter Day celebrations (July 20).

Councillor John Zarczynski, Honiton's mayor, said: "In May 2018 Honiton Twinning group celebrated its 30 year anniversary during a visit to Gronau.

"As mayor I had the pleasure of welcoming our German quests at a civic reception that was well attended by members of Honiton Twinning Group, Honiton Town Council representatives, and Honiton Chamber of Commerce."

Members of the town's twinning association enjoy regular visits to both Gronau and the French town of Mezidon.

A spokesman said: "We are always keen to receive return visits from our twin towns."

For more on the association, call 01404 43310.

