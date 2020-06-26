Honiton Wine Bar seeks nominations for those who have supported the community during lockdown

Pete and Lisa Beigan, the owners of Honiton Wine Bar. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

Honiton Wine Bar is seeking nominations for people who have served the community during the lockdown.

Honiton wine bar. Ref mhh 33-16TI 6035. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton wine bar. Ref mhh 33-16TI 6035. Picture: Terry Ife

The bar, which has reopened via a takeaway service is looking for local lockdown legends

When they launched in the middle of June, via the venue’s Facebook page, they said: “We want to celebrate and show some appreciation for our local legends. Tag someone who has made a difference during lockdown... keyworkers, NHS staff, local business owners, voluntary services etc. Let’s offer them a massive Thank you .”

Anyone who makes a nomination is in with a chance of winning a meal for two and a bottle of wine.

The team at the bar is also raising money for The Random Kitchen by cycling the length of the Jurassic Coast on exercise bikes. Anyone wishing to make a donation should contact them.

The bar offers a tapas menu and a selection of fast food, wine and beverages which will be available from Wednesday to Saturday starting at 5.30pm.

You can contact them on 01404 47889 by email at enquiries@honitonwinebar.com or visit www.honitonwinebar.com or the bar’s Facebook page.