Advanced search

Honiton Wine Bar seeks nominations for those who have supported the community during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:00 26 June 2020

Pete and Lisa Beigan, the owners of Honiton Wine Bar. Picture: Callum Lawton

Pete and Lisa Beigan, the owners of Honiton Wine Bar. Picture: Callum Lawton

Archant

Honiton Wine Bar is seeking nominations for people who have served the community during the lockdown.

Honiton wine bar. Ref mhh 33-16TI 6035. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton wine bar. Ref mhh 33-16TI 6035. Picture: Terry Ife

The bar, which has reopened via a takeaway service is looking for local lockdown legends

When they launched in the middle of June, via the venue’s Facebook page, they said: “We want to celebrate and show some appreciation for our local legends. Tag someone who has made a difference during lockdown... keyworkers, NHS staff, local business owners, voluntary services etc. Let’s offer them a massive Thank you .”

Anyone who makes a nomination is in with a chance of winning a meal for two and a bottle of wine.

The team at the bar is also raising money for The Random Kitchen by cycling the length of the Jurassic Coast on exercise bikes. Anyone wishing to make a donation should contact them.

The bar offers a tapas menu and a selection of fast food, wine and beverages which will be available from Wednesday to Saturday starting at 5.30pm.

You can contact them on 01404 47889 by email at enquiries@honitonwinebar.com or visit www.honitonwinebar.com or the bar’s Facebook page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police detain suspected armed person near Axminster

Honiton road reopen after three-car accident

generic shot

Honiton shopping arcade gets a makeover

Honiton Black Lion Court. Ref mhh 10-16AW 0452. Picture: Alex Walton

Police investigate alleged firearms incident near Axminster

Armed police attended the scene near Axminster. Picture: Alex Walton

Help from on high for Colyton church

A workman carries out repairs to Colyton Church's famous Lantern Tower. Picture Joan Freeland

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police detain suspected armed person near Axminster

Honiton road reopen after three-car accident

generic shot

Honiton shopping arcade gets a makeover

Honiton Black Lion Court. Ref mhh 10-16AW 0452. Picture: Alex Walton

Police investigate alleged firearms incident near Axminster

Armed police attended the scene near Axminster. Picture: Alex Walton

Help from on high for Colyton church

A workman carries out repairs to Colyton Church's famous Lantern Tower. Picture Joan Freeland

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Views on bus travel sought by Axminster council

Devon buses. Picture: Stagecoach

Quiz time. How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Britain's Sue Barker in action on Centre Court at Wimbledon when she beat Australian Kerry Reid to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles

Cricket clubs being supported by emergency funding

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Honiton Wine Bar seeks nominations for those who have supported the community during lockdown

Pete and Lisa Beigan, the owners of Honiton Wine Bar. Picture: Callum Lawton

Government gives green light for driving test restart

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto