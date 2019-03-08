Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Honiton woman arrested for suspected drug offences

PUBLISHED: 11:56 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 12 July 2019

Police are trying to find out what happened.

Police are trying to find out what happened.

Archant

A Honiton woman has been arrested after police stopped her car and found Class B drugs inside.

The 39-year old was driving along Honiton Road in Exeter when she was pulled over at 8.55pm on Wednesday, July 10.

Police say she was using a mobile phone at the wheel, and they suspected that the car was not insured.

When they searched the vehicle they found tablets thought to be controlled drugs.

She was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs, and possessing a Class B substance. She was later released while further investigations take place.

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Travellers move into privately-owned Honiton field following standoff with bailiffs and police

New government figures show there are less traveller caravans in East Devon this year than there were last year. Picture: PA.

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Travellers move into privately-owned Honiton field following standoff with bailiffs and police

New government figures show there are less traveller caravans in East Devon this year than there were last year. Picture: PA.

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Chardstock A falter in Over-60’s Triples League

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

AVR trio complete ultra marathon from Ham to Lyme

AVR members Julia Mallon, Angela Kerr and Sarah Herfetafter their run on the Liverty Trail from Ham Hill to Lyme Regis. Picture AVR

Tipton mauled at Marldon

Tipton St John CC on their 2019 tour to Cornwall. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

$article.content.name

Sidmouth all set for the ‘Longest Day Challenge’ this Sunday

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club 'Longest Day Challenge' of 20018. This Sunday (July 14) it is the 20019 Longest Day Challenge with action getting underway from 2.15pm pff Sidmouth beach. Picture SIMON HORN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists