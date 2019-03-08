Honiton woman arrested for suspected drug offences

Police are trying to find out what happened. Archant

A Honiton woman has been arrested after police stopped her car and found Class B drugs inside.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 39-year old was driving along Honiton Road in Exeter when she was pulled over at 8.55pm on Wednesday, July 10.

Police say she was using a mobile phone at the wheel, and they suspected that the car was not insured.

When they searched the vehicle they found tablets thought to be controlled drugs.

She was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs, and possessing a Class B substance. She was later released while further investigations take place.