Advanced search

Honiton woman celebrates her 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 February 2020

Frances Rostron celebrating her 100th birthday with her son Tony. Ref mhh 06 20TI 7370. Picture: Terry Ife

Frances Rostron celebrating her 100th birthday with her son Tony. Ref mhh 06 20TI 7370. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A Honiton woman with family links to the sinking of the Titanic and the Napoleonic Wars celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday (February 1).

Frances Rostron was born in Paddington, London, and worked as a civil servant after leaving school.

In the 1940s she met and married Thomas Rostron, who was in the RAF during the war.

Frances lived in Poole before moving to Honiton to be with her son Tony.

She is a descendant of the third Earl of Bathurst who was secretary of state for war and the colonies receiving regular dispatches from the Duke of Wellington during the Napoleonic Wars.

Her great uncle, Sir Arthur Henry Rostron, was captain of the RMS Carpathia which became famous for rescuing survivors of the rival White Star Line's RMS Titanic which sank, in 1912, after hitting an iceberg.

The ship rescued 710 survivors out of the 2,228 passengers and crew on board.

Tony Rostron expressed his thanks to RV Care for their help with his mum and those who sent flowers and gifts.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Colyton Butchers making improvements after failings outlined in damning hygiene report

Colyton Butchers. Picture: Google Maps

Seaton Town Council sets budget at £379k for coming year

Seaton beach. Picture: Chris Carson

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Fancy a tipple? Up to 14 new gins to be showcased at Honiton pub festival this month

fresh gin tonic

Sidmouth resident left without proper heating for months on end

Lyn Gaskin trying to keep warm in her cold and damp home in Sidmouth. Ref shs 05 20TI 7208. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Colyton Butchers making improvements after failings outlined in damning hygiene report

Colyton Butchers. Picture: Google Maps

Seaton Town Council sets budget at £379k for coming year

Seaton beach. Picture: Chris Carson

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Fancy a tipple? Up to 14 new gins to be showcased at Honiton pub festival this month

fresh gin tonic

Sidmouth resident left without proper heating for months on end

Lyn Gaskin trying to keep warm in her cold and damp home in Sidmouth. Ref shs 05 20TI 7208. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Colyton Butchers making improvements after failings outlined in damning hygiene report

Colyton Butchers. Picture: Google Maps

Honiton woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Frances Rostron celebrating her 100th birthday with her son Tony. Ref mhh 06 20TI 7370. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Albion edged out in close encounter of a derby kind against Colyton

The Beer Albion senior players with some of the clubs juniors at the club's Centenary Celebration match against Axminster Town. Picture RICHARD HONNOR

Cranbrook boss speaks about the fine win at Sampford Peverell

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon Youth Cricket League still seeking a new treasurer

A cricket ball on the scorers table.
Drive 24