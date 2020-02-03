Honiton woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Frances Rostron celebrating her 100th birthday with her son Tony. Ref mhh 06 20TI 7370. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A Honiton woman with family links to the sinking of the Titanic and the Napoleonic Wars celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday (February 1).

Frances Rostron was born in Paddington, London, and worked as a civil servant after leaving school.

In the 1940s she met and married Thomas Rostron, who was in the RAF during the war.

Frances lived in Poole before moving to Honiton to be with her son Tony.

She is a descendant of the third Earl of Bathurst who was secretary of state for war and the colonies receiving regular dispatches from the Duke of Wellington during the Napoleonic Wars.

Her great uncle, Sir Arthur Henry Rostron, was captain of the RMS Carpathia which became famous for rescuing survivors of the rival White Star Line's RMS Titanic which sank, in 1912, after hitting an iceberg.

The ship rescued 710 survivors out of the 2,228 passengers and crew on board.

Tony Rostron expressed his thanks to RV Care for their help with his mum and those who sent flowers and gifts.