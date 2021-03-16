Published: 6:00 AM March 16, 2021

A project to tidy up a patch of woodland has been a success - Credit: Tim Dixon

Residents at a block of flats in Honiton are celebrating the success of a major project to revitalise a town centre woodland.

The Rookwood Association, which represents tenants at Rookwood House, in Exeter Road, secured funding 10 years ago to transform a neglected and overgrown wood which borders the property.

Supported by the landowners at the time, Devon and Cornwall Housing Association, and Honiton Town Council, the association set about planting native trees on the site following work to remove invasive sycamores, which were deemed a safety hazard.

“They were too big, too close to the building, presented a danger and showed early signs of disease,” association secretary Paul Johnson, who was the founding chairman of the group, told the Midweek Herald.

A survey of the wood, commissioned by the association, revealed it had suffered from “under management and fly tipping” over a number of years.

Significant regeneration of sycamore trees had left the beauty spot difficult to access and major work was needed to restore the wood, which once boasted a pond, to its former glory.

Now, a decade later, the place is transformed – one of Honiton’s hidden treasures bursting with flora, fauna and wildlife.

Paul said: “We have come to the end of the project. It has been very successful. We have created and preserved a welcome wildlife corridor, which has been successful ecologically and good for the residents. It is in a much better state now than it was 10 years ago.”

He said it would be good if a management plan for the woodland area, which amounts to around a hectare, could be worked out to maintain it in the future.

“There’s all kinds of wonderful stuff there now – wild garlic, flowering plums, some amazing birds, voles, a composting facility and hedging.

“I am increasingly aware that I have other work commitments and I’m now pretty much the only active member of the association.”

As well as removing dangerous trees when the project was launched, enormous laurels and other invasive plants were cleared and planting was undertaken that would encourage wildlife, including the common field mouse, tawny owl, bats, songbirds and frogs.