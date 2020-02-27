One-off performance of prize-winning pantomime at The Beehive, Honiton

A scene from The Seven Year Hitch. Picture: Hannah Frost Photography Hannah Frost Photography

An acclaimed pantomime by Honiton Young Farmers' Club is to be staged at The Beehive in an exclusive one-off show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A scene from The Seven Year Hitch. Picture: Hannah Frost Photography A scene from The Seven Year Hitch. Picture: Hannah Frost Photography

The production, The Seven Year Hitch, won the Devon Young Farmers' Drama Competition this month and will now be entered into the regional heat.

It tells the story of a farming family who are reluctant to pay their inheritance tax bill. They try everything in their powers and, in the words of the Honiton YFC, 'it all gets rather confused'.

As well as winning the Devon YFC prize, the show, produced by Sarah Pidsley, Martyn Summers and Val Maynard, achieved 'best overall moment'.

The club will now represent Devon in the South West Area Drama Competition in March.

The Seven Year Hitch, by Honiton YFC. Picture: Hannah Frost Photography The Seven Year Hitch, by Honiton YFC. Picture: Hannah Frost Photography

But first, they have agreed to perform the show at The Beehive on Sunday, March 1.

Tickets are £5 and available from Jess on 07503 161863. Any remaining tickets will be sold on the door for cash only.

Doors open at 7pm and the pantomime runs from 8pm until 9pm.