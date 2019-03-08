Honiton youngster wins Booktrack Gold

Oliver Renaud with some of the books he has read. Picture: Honiton Library Archant

Oliver collects his prize for reading 100 books

An eight-year-old Honiton boy has won a Gold Booktrack Award

It means that Oliver Renaud has read and discussed 100 books.

Frances Lemmer at Honiton Library said Oliver had been very enthusiastic about all the books he has read, and in particular enjoyed David Baddiel, David Walliams and Beast Quest stories. She added: “He has an impressive understanding and recall of all the titles he has read and has been a pleasure to listen to.

“We are very grateful to Pecorama, Honiton Sports Centre and Escot for all providing free admission tickets and to Allhallowes Museum for the extra special VIP ‘behind the scenes’ tickets for Booktrack finishers.

“Booktrack is a way for children to come into the library and discuss with a member of staff the books that they have read. It isn’t a race and children can take as long as they want to complete the challenge but there are badges and stickers along way for encouragement.

“Just pop into the library and ask for more information.”