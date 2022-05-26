Honiton's oldest paper-boy retires

David Ricard is about to do his last paper round. - Credit: Martin Shaw.

An 83-year-old paperboy from Honiton delivered the Midweek Herald for the last time this week.

David Rickard has been delivering the paper to Honiton and the surrounding areas on and off since 1996 but he hangs up the satchel after his last round yesterday, (Wednesday, May 25).

He started as a paperboy between 1996 and 1999, taking the role up shortly after retiring from local government to keep him 'fit and healthy' and to 'get around chatting to different people'.

He took a break from his round in 1996, returning in 2006 to keep himself occupied after the death of his mother.

From 2007 to date, David has donated his paper round wage to a Cornish charity each year in memory of his mother who was from Cornwall. He has donated a total of £2,480 to various Cornish charities

Each year, £1,000 goes to charities like Cornwall Hospice Care, Children's Hospice South West, Cornwall Air Ambulance, Padstow RNLI, Cornwall Blind Association, Cornwall British Legion, The Lizard, RNLI and Penlee Lifeboat.

Unfortunately, David suffered a nasty fall in Cornwall earlier this year, where he injured himself and it was then he decided to take it easy and give up his local paper round after injuring himself.

David has delivered the paper every week, only taking a break in the 90s, and of course, had to isolate because of his age during the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, returning back to his role as soon as it is safe post-Covid-19.

At one point, David used to deliver in Honiton and drive around the different areas, like Seaton, to do a round there as well, he had to give this up a few years ago after giving up his driving licence for fading eyesight.

David Rickard told the Herald he has enjoyed meeting and chatting to people while on his round every week.

Adding: "I'm looking forward to taking it easy in my retirement to allow more time to pursue my other interests and hobbies and to try something different."

If you would like to take David's place on the Midweek Herald distribution team, email letterbox@archant.co.uk or call 01603 772688 (option two).




