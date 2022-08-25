GCSE results day in Honiton

Students at Honiton Community College celebrated this morning, (Thursday, August, 25), with GCSE results day.

Honiton Community College's 2022 cohort have 'achieved great results in what has been a difficult year for students.'

60 per cent of the cohort achieved grades 9 to 4 in both English and mathematics with 38 per cent of all entries being awarded a strong pass (grades 9 to 5).

Honiton Community College students. - Credit: Honiton Community College.

Assistant principal of Honiton Community College said: "We are immensely proud of them.

"It has been a particularly difficult, disrupted and challenging journey! Our teachers and support staff have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.

"Everyone has gone above and beyond throughout the pandemic and this year’s grades are a true reflection of the ability and tenacity of all concerned.

"On behalf of staff and governors we wish all of our students every success in the future, many of whom will be returning in September to take up their post-16 studies in our very successful Post-16 Centre - no doubt aiming to replicate the achievements of this year’s Year 13.

“With these great results I am looking forward to welcoming many students to the Post 16 community and for them to continue their educational journey and aspirations of their future with us.”

Headteacher, Glenn Smith, added: "Finally, I would like to thank the staff and governors for all their hard work and support and the parents/carers of Year 11 students for their encouragement and backing over the last five years.

"I am so pleased to be signing-off on such a positive set of Post-16 and GCSE results and know the college is in very good hands going forward."