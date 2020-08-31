Advanced search

Honiton carers first meeting since lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:45 01 September 2020

Carer Lucy Wakefield with her mother June Mumford in her garden. Picture: Winnie Cameron

Carer Lucy Wakefield with her mother June Mumford in her garden. Picture: Winnie Cameron

Honiton Carers Support Group enjoyed its first meeting since lockdown on Saturday (August 29).

Thirty carers and cared for enjoyed a picnic in the large garden at June Mumford’s bungalow.

Her daughter, carer Lucy Wakefield, prepared the wonderful picnic and Helen Goodman-Payne led a seated yoga session.

Cameron Lemmer finished the afternoon with some lovely music and a sing-along,much enjoyed by all.

Group leader Winnie Cameron said: “The weather was kind to us, with the sun shining for most of the afternoon. Social distancing was carefully maintained by all and much hand gel and sanitiser used.

“A very happy and joyous occasion was much enjoyed by all.”

Honiton Carers usually meets twice a month on the second and fourth Wednesday afternoon and welcomes all carers in friendly and safe surroundings.

Currently the group is still not meeting indoors. However, further details of support can be had by telephoning Winnie Cameron on 07974 636926 or emailing Winniekjaer@btinternet.com

