Advanced search

OBE for Honiton gymnast

PUBLISHED: 07:01 31 December 2019

Helen Reddy, pictured with some of her medal-winning gymnasts.

Helen Reddy, pictured with some of her medal-winning gymnasts.

Archant

Honiton Gymnastics Club coach and board director Helen Reddy has been awarded an OBE in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

It is in recognition of her services to educational gymnastics.

While running the Honiton club, Helen started teaching at Ivybridge Community College where she is now head of performing arts, head of the gymnastics academy and a former director of sport.

She said: "This is a huge privilege and something that I never dreamed of being awarded.

"Gymnastics has been a major part of my life for the past 37 years and something I love, so to be recognised in this way is an absolute honour.

"This honour is about much more than me. I've had some wonderful mentors throughout my career and I'm now surrounded by a team of dedicated coaches, helpers and supporters at Honiton Gymnastics Club and at Ivybridge Community College.

"They help make it possible for me to develop and promote the benefits of gymnastics to all children. I couldn't do any of this without their continued support."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

£2.1 million bid to buy Seaton Hospital

Seaton Hospital with Cllr Jack Rowland inset. Pictures: Chris Carson

A festive feast at Axminster

Many of the volunteers at the event. Picture: Mary Moy

Honiton woman’s New Year honour

Heather Penwarden BEM

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

£2.1 million bid to buy Seaton Hospital

Seaton Hospital with Cllr Jack Rowland inset. Pictures: Chris Carson

A festive feast at Axminster

Many of the volunteers at the event. Picture: Mary Moy

Honiton woman’s New Year honour

Heather Penwarden BEM

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

East Devon teams in action at start of a new year of Macron League matches

AVR duo chalk up a century of Parkruns

Running

OBE for Honiton gymnast

Helen Reddy, pictured with some of her medal-winning gymnasts.

Exciting new year predicted for Axe Valley communities

Seaton Mayor Ken Beer

£2.1 million bid to buy Seaton Hospital

Seaton Hospital with Cllr Jack Rowland inset. Pictures: Chris Carson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists