OBE for Honiton gymnast

Helen Reddy, pictured with some of her medal-winning gymnasts. Archant

Honiton Gymnastics Club coach and board director Helen Reddy has been awarded an OBE in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is in recognition of her services to educational gymnastics.

While running the Honiton club, Helen started teaching at Ivybridge Community College where she is now head of performing arts, head of the gymnastics academy and a former director of sport.

She said: "This is a huge privilege and something that I never dreamed of being awarded.

"Gymnastics has been a major part of my life for the past 37 years and something I love, so to be recognised in this way is an absolute honour.

"This honour is about much more than me. I've had some wonderful mentors throughout my career and I'm now surrounded by a team of dedicated coaches, helpers and supporters at Honiton Gymnastics Club and at Ivybridge Community College.

"They help make it possible for me to develop and promote the benefits of gymnastics to all children. I couldn't do any of this without their continued support."