"Hopefully we will stay in Honiton" - Indian restaurant owners who were attacked thank residents for their support

PUBLISHED: 10:41 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 16 July 2019

Joynul Islam was bitten on the finger during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Joynul Islam was bitten on the finger during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Archant

The owners of an Indian restaurant who were attacked in an ugly confrontation have thanked Honiton's community for their support.

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum LawtonKoyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Joynul Islam and Koyes Uddin, of Indian Cuisine in New Street, were both injured in the scuffle which happened on July 6.

Mr Islam was bitten on the finger and Mr Uddin was punched in the face after a group of six invaded their premises. The fight broke out after Mr Islam asked the group to move on from outside the restaurant.

News of the altercation was met with an outpouring of sympathy from residents after Mr Islam admitted he didn't feel safe in Honiton anymore.

Mr Islam said many people have popped into the restaurant to show their support, while the pair has been sent numerous cards from well-wishers.

Owners of Indian Cuisine, Koyes Uddin and Joynul Islam outside the restaurant in New Street. Ref mhh 25 19TI 6802. Picture: Terry IfeOwners of Indian Cuisine, Koyes Uddin and Joynul Islam outside the restaurant in New Street. Ref mhh 25 19TI 6802. Picture: Terry Ife

Jay Ahmed, who works at Indian Cuisine, said: "We would like to thank everyone for their support.

"Hopefully, we will not be going anywhere and we will stay here."

