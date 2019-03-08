Advanced search

Train trip treat for Seaton volunteers

PUBLISHED: 10:01 25 June 2019

League volunteers on their train ride. Picture Lycia Moore

League volunteers on their train ride. Picture Lycia Moore

Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends thanks its fundraisers with an afternoon visit to Pecorama

Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends treated its volunteers to a train ride and a cream tea recently.

The trip to Pecorama, at Beer, was a thank you for all their fundraising efforts.

League supporters help to raise the £4,300 per week needed to fund the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service.

An afternoon cream tea was followed by a visit to the gardens and a ride on the Beer Heights Light Railway.

League volunteer Doreen Horroll said: "We had a lovely afternoon and it was so nice to meet all the League's new volunteers. The service we received from Pecorama was excellent."

The League is always looking for volunteers to help in its charity shops in Seaton, to help with the gardens at Seaton Hospital and to help with fundraising.

To find out more information contact League manager Lycia Moore on 01297 20143 or pop into one of its charity shops in the town centre.

