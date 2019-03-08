Crowds flock to Uplyme’s 90th summer show

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 09:01 20 July 2019

Some of the Uplyme Show winners with their trophies. Picture Tricia Boyd

Some of the Uplyme Show winners with their trophies. Picture Tricia Boyd

Archant

Horticultural Society reports visitor numbers up by 20 per cent on last year

Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society's 90th summer show attracted bumper crowds this year.

Adult visitor numbers were up by around 20 per cent on 2018 and the horticultural marquee was packed with high quality exhibits.

Crafts and photography were on show in the village hall where cream teas were also being enjoyed.

Mrs Ethelston's Primary School choir provided an uplifting opening for the afternoon and the children's colourful display of marigolds was one of the high points.

Quilters and spinners ran demonstrations in the entrance to the village hall, while woodturners and a farrier were busy outside demonstrating their skills. The wildlife and butterfly conservation stand attracted a lot of interest; llamas toured the field to be shown to visitors, while a static display of owls also proved popular. The circus skills area was packed with budding acrobats.

Society president Pam Corbin presented cups and trophies to the class winners, with the society's own member Neil Croton winning the RHS Banksian medal for the highest number of points in the horticultural classes.

Money raised from this year's show will be donated to the 1st Lym Valley Scouts and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

