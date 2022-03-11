Charity book sale called off after Covid outbreak

A planned book sale in Tipton St John, in aid of Hospiscare, has been cancelled because of an outbreak of Covid.

The Otter Vale Friends of Hospiscare were due to host the event at the village hall on Saturday, March 19.

It was also going to feature a stall selling jewellery that has been repaired and upcycled by the Magpies – members of the Otter Vale Friends committee who wash, sterilise, mend and remake donated items.

But several of the Friends have caught Covid, and spokeswoman Jill White said the event could not go ahead as planned.

She said they hope to reschedule it, but have not set a date at this stage.

The group have apologised for the cancellation and any inconvenience caused to people who wanted to donate books for the sale.

They had been looking forward to seeing their supporters again after two difficult years when very few fundraising events could be held, because of Covid restrictions.