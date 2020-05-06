Virtual Spring Sessions to raise funds for Hospiscare

Jess Clarke will be one of the acts taking part in Hospiscare's Spring Sessions. Picture: Hospiscare Archant

Join Hospiscare for a series of live music sessions to fund vital end of life care in East Devon.

Kindred will kick-off Hospiscare's Spring Sessions. Picture: Hospiscare Kindred will kick-off Hospiscare's Spring Sessions. Picture: Hospiscare

With many missing live music and connecting with friends during the coronavirus lockdown, the hospice charity hopes to ‘virtually’ bring people together using Facebook Live.

Hospiscare’s charity shops were forced to close due to the Covid-19 outbreak and its fundraising events and public-facing activities were also cancelled.

The charity needs the support of the community to raise 85 per cent of its annual costs.

The Spring Sessions, which will take place throughout May, will feature musicians including Jess Clarke and the group Kindred.

A different act will be featured every Friday to bring entertainment to all musical tastes.

The live stream will begin at 7pm and will be available to everyone.

Hospiscare is asking for a donation to be made before, during or after the performances.

To watch, visit the Hospiscare website

Go to the fundraising page to donate.