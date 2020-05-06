Advanced search

Virtual Spring Sessions to raise funds for Hospiscare

PUBLISHED: 15:20 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 06 May 2020

Jess Clarke will be one of the acts taking part in Hospiscare's Spring Sessions. Picture: Hospiscare

Archant

Join Hospiscare for a series of live music sessions to fund vital end of life care in East Devon.

Kindred will kick-off Hospiscare's Spring Sessions. Picture: Hospiscare

With many missing live music and connecting with friends during the coronavirus lockdown, the hospice charity hopes to ‘virtually’ bring people together using Facebook Live.

Hospiscare’s charity shops were forced to close due to the Covid-19 outbreak and its fundraising events and public-facing activities were also cancelled.

The charity needs the support of the community to raise 85 per cent of its annual costs.

The Spring Sessions, which will take place throughout May, will feature musicians including Jess Clarke and the group Kindred.

A different act will be featured every Friday to bring entertainment to all musical tastes.

The live stream will begin at 7pm and will be available to everyone.

Hospiscare is asking for a donation to be made before, during or after the performances.

To watch, visit the Hospiscare website

Go to the fundraising page to donate.

Fish die after Colyton river polluted

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Councillor 'sacked' over Christmas card comments

Philip Skinner. Picture by Simon Horn. Ref mhh P2618-06-08SH

Five Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Sidmouth, two in Exmouth and one in Honiton

A picture of the map showing Covid-19 related deaths in between March 1, 2020 and April 17, 2020. Picture: Office of National Statistics.

Purple Bricks donates laptops to Seaton pupils

Ed Hunt, Seaton Primary School teacher (left) and Tom Greenacre, from Purple Bricks. Picture: SPS

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 39

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

