Feniton Fun Day helps Hospiscare

PUBLISHED: 07:01 10 December 2019

Feniton Fun Day committee members present the cheque Peter Hill - volunteer care navigator from Hospiscare. Picture: Hospiscare

Organisers of Feniton's annual fun day have donated £250 to Hospiscare.

Held in July, the event featured craft stalls, local traders, a barbecue, children's activities, a grand prize draw, and entertainment and fun activities for all ages.

Now the committee has donated some of the profits to the local adult hospice which supports patients with a terminal illness and their families.

Hospiscare services include nurse visits in a patients home, Day Hospice, nurse led clinics, bereavement support and complementary therapy.

Hospiscare spokesperson Toni Hiscocks said: "The day was a great success with a lovely atmosphere.

"It is fantastic that the local community continue to support Hospiscare.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved for the continued support we receive from the local community."

The Feniton Fun Day volunteers and committee members added their thanks to everyone who attended and made the event such a success.

To find out more about fun day or get involved contact Dave Sanders on 01404 850262.

If you have a fundraising idea for Hospiscare call the team on 01392 688020.

