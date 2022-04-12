Beautiful gardens open to the public for Hospiscare

One of the private gardens that will be opening to raise funds for Hospiscare - Credit: Hospiscare

Private gardens around East Devon are opening to the public between now and the end of October to raise money for Hospiscare.

A total of 45 gardens in Exeter, Mid and East Devon will be inviting people in, some for a small admission charge, others in exchange for a donation of the visitor’s choice to the charity.

Some will be offering refreshments and the chance to buy plants and seedlings.

There are gardens to visit in Axminster, Colyton, Payhembury and Ottery St Mary. In the grounds of The Old Rectory at Awliscombe, near Honiton, there is also an agroforest – a plantation of trees, shrubs and herbs where the different species sustain and support one another. Many of the gardens are designed to provide wildlife habitats or attract pollinators, with wildflower meadows or ponds.

Otter Garden Centres are sponsoring Hospiscare’s Open Gardens’ campaign for the fourth year. Managing director Jacqui Taylor said: “Otter Garden Centre has supported Hospiscare in many ways over the years and we recognise the outstanding work of their nurses in our East Devon community, as well as across Exeter and Mid Devon.

“All the managers at Otter Garden Centres believe in the importance of supporting local charities and giving back to the community. We are therefore very pleased to continue our support of Hospiscare at our Ottery St Mary Garden Centre during 2022.

“Plants and gardening are at the heart of our business. Many of the plants we sell are home-grown and whether you have a large garden, allotment or small patio, we want to help our customers make the most of their outside space and to make gardening accessible for all.

“Hospiscare’s Open Gardens provides a great opportunity to visit a variety of wonderful gardens in the area, enjoy beautiful plants, and perhaps get inspiration for your own garden. We are delighted to be supporting this in 2022.”

To see the full selection of gardens, along with their opening dates and details, visit Hospiscare’s website to download a booklet. The booklet can also be collected from garden centres and tourist information centres, or ordered by calling 01392 688020.