Hosts needed for Ukrainian refugees in East Devon

Ahead of the anniversary of Ukraine's independence day, a plea has been made by East Devon District Council (EDDC) for families to come forward to host refugees.

More than 240 Ukrainian guests are currently living with hosts in the region and on Wednesday, August 24, it will be 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. East Devon Ukrainians will mark their Independence Day, exactly six months after Russia’s invasion.

The day will both show the UK's continued support for the people of Ukraine and will thank the British public for their continued support and generosity.

East Devon is in real need of host families in Exmouth, Cranbrook and Honiton. Especially those willing to take pets, in particular cats which were brought over by their owners from the war torn country.

There is a need for hosts who can help accommodate refugees already living locally who need to find a new host after their initial six months here.

There are currently 244 Ukrainian guests living in the district under the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, this is one of the highest numbers of Ukrainian guests in the country.

Cllr Paul Arnott, East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) leader, said: “We hope that all our Ukrainian guests are settling into East Devon well, and are proud that so many of East Devon’s householders are welcoming them with open arms.

“We hope that, despite the incredibly difficult circumstances, our Ukrainian guests are able to mark Ukraine Independence Day – at a time when they are fighting for their freedom.”

Dean Stewart, CEO of Citizens Advice East Devon said: “It has been a tremendous honour to be part of EDDC’s response to this awful human tragedy.

"We are visiting each household and hearing not just the terrible stories of how people arrived here from Ukraine, but also stories of kindness and generosity that they have experienced.

"We have worked together with EDDC for many years, and that trust and familiarity allowed us to start quickly and to develop processes with them that ensured we could deliver an excellent service to both our Ukrainian guests and their hosts.”

To find out more about becoming a host visit: https://www.gov.uk/register-interest-homes-ukraine



