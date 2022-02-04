Plan to demolish barns and replace with homes in village

How the homes could look at Crosshill Farm, in Weston, near Honiton - Credit: Dalton-Aram Planning Ltd

Barns at a farm near Honiton could be demolished and replaced with five homes.

A planning application has been submitted to East Devon District Council by Dalton-Aram Planning Ltd for the development, at Crosshill Farm, in Weston.

If approved, it would see two three- and three four-bedroom homes built in place of five barn units on the site, which have been owned by applicant, Peter Raid, 'for many years'.

"The proposal seeks permission to demolish the existing barns and create a development which is more in keeping with the area and its local vernacular," the application said.

"The site’s entrance would remain as present with an improved driveway leading to the replacement dwellings," it added.

"The existing agricultural hard standing would be replaced with a new permeable surface.

"Grass/wildflower meadow would be laid around the rest of the site."

An approximate aerial view of the site in Weston, near Honiton - Credit: Google Maps

The site is near Weston Manor Cottage and Weston Manor - both listed properties - but the application says they would not be affected by the development.

"It is considered that these buildings are a significant distance away from the site, and screened from the proposed development by existing buildings, so that the historic significance of these buildings would not be affected by the proposals," it said.

The design of the proposed homes takes cues from the 'courtyard barn settings' at Kains Park Farm to the north and Bartletts Farm to the east.

It adds that the existing entrance to the site is 'adequate to provide a safe and convenient means of access to accommodate the relatively low volumes of traffic generated'.

The application added: "In addition, the proposal would not give rise to unacceptable highway safety impacts or severe residual cumulative impacts on the road network that would warrant refusal of the application on highway grounds."

For more details, and to comment on the application, log on to www.eastdevon.gov.uk/planning, application and search for application reference 22/0178/FUL.



