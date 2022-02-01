Villagers urged to help create development plans for Whimple

Whimple is in the process of creating a Neighbourhood Plan - Credit: Google Street View

Villagers in Whimple are being urged to have their say over future development.

A full questionnaire is being drawn up to give villagers a say on the creation of a neighbourhood plan - which could shape development in the village for years to come.

Intended to give communities more of a say over development in their area, Neighbourhood Plans highlight everything from development areas and what should be built where, as well as the allocation of services and education.

Whimple is now moving forward with the creation of a plan.

A Neighbourhood Plan Team, led by the Parish Council with the Protect our Rockbeare and Whimple Group and other villagers, is preparing a full consultation questionnaire which will go out to all villagers on the Electoral Roll.

There will also be letters going out to more than 100 organisations including the business community, local authorities and statutory bodies.

The team is holding an event which aims to give as much information as possible to allow villagers to express their views and opinions in an informed manner.

It will be held on Saturday, February 12, between 10am and 2pm, and Sunday, February 13 between 1pm and 4pm at the Victory Hall.

There is a six-week period to submit the questionnaire, either by a hard copy or online.

"This is an important opportunity to influence how Whimple Parish will look over the next 20 years," said a spokesperson for the group.

"The final Plan will be a legal document that will stand in its own right and have ‘weight’ in the planning process.

"The drafting of the plan will follow, based on the views received in the consultation process and then go out for a further consultation.

"This is anticipated to be in the autumn this year. The completed plan will be subject to examination and a referendum and then form part of the Local Development Plan.

"The team aim is to complete this by March 2023."