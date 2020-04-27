4 signs your loved one could be at risk of self-neglect and benefit from homecare services

It can be difficult to tell when your loved one needs care and can no longer live fully independently anymore.

Nichola Overington, director of Overington Care in Seaton, tells us what to look out for and how to approach discussing assisted living with a dependant loved one.

1. Weightloss

An elderly person may be losing weight as a result of:

Neglecting diet and nutrition – this could be due to memory loss, causing them to forget how to use kitchen appliances. When you next visit, check the use by dates of food and drink in the fridge to determine when these were bought.

Lack of mobility – if your loved one is struggling to walk, they’re unlikely to be able to cook safely, let alone get to the supermarket to buy food initially.

2. Worsened dementia

If your elderly loved one has been diagnosed with dementia and is showing signs of itworsening, it may be worth gently suggesting homecare services to give them the support they need.

“I would advise asking your family member what they had for breakfast and paying close attention to their response,” Nichola says.

“If they tend to brush over direct questions, this may be a sign that they have completely forgotten the answer, but don’t want to admit it. They could be forgetting a lot of things, so homecare services may be necessary to maintain their health.”

3. Lack of hygiene

When an elderly person is dealing with depression caused by dementia or has trouble moving about, their personal hygiene may not be a priority.

Nichola suggests: “Take note of whether your loved one is always in the same clothes when you come to visit.”

“Ask yourself whether these clothes look like they’ve been washed. Investigate their washing basket – is it full of clothes or does it look like they are on top of their washing? These may seem like minor things, but they could be telling signs that your loved one is desperate for some at-home support.”

4. Increase in falls

Naturally, people lose some of their strength and balance as they grow older, but the severity of this can lead to an increase in falls and being taken to hospital as a result.

“If you’re worried about your loved one losing balance and experiencing a nasty fall, I urge you to get some form of care as soon as possible.”

“Observe your loved one’s mobility whenever you can. Are they having to hold onto furniture to keep upright?”

“Some elderly people may want to save their pride and come up with convincing excuses for the above, but it’s important you see through this and take these signs seriously,” Nichola says.

How do I transition an elderly parent into assisted living?

As much as you feel homecare services may be the best option for your vulnerable parent or relative, it’s important you let them decide on their own. It’s best to help them maintain their dignity and let them feel completely in control.

“I would suggest you slowly start dropping the idea of assisted living into conversations,” says Nichola.

“Do your research first and print out CQC reports, brochures from different care groups,and images to help back up your conversation. If you leave this research with your loved one, they’re likely to have a ick through it themselves – helping them to warm to the idea and keeping it at the forefront of their mind.”

