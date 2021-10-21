News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
How Devon are you? Take our quiz

person

Adam Manning

Published: 12:59 PM October 21, 2021   
Exmouth seafront in summer time. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Exmouth seafront in summer time. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton. - Credit: Archant

Ever wondered how Devon you really are? Take our quiz and find out.  

Whether it's knowing your Devon dialects, local traditions or the correct way to make a cream tea (cream then jam for the sake of argument) we think being from Devon should be something to embrace. But how well is your local knowledge about east Devon?

It's a beautiful place to live with wonderful beaches and quaint villages. We really are blessed living here. Whether you’re a holidaymaker who’s moved down here and know your stuff, or Devon born and bred why not take our quiz?

Quiz here -



