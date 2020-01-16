4 Slimming World consultants reveal how to get the lifestyle, confidence and body you want this year with the help of this weight loss plan

Tired of the never-ending, resolution-breaking diets and fat burning fads which often sees the weight you've lost go straight back on again? You need a long-term plan - one that will stick by you for more than a few days or weeks of success.

Slimming World is celebrating over 50 years of slimming success, and since it was founded in 1969 it's helped millions of people to reach their dream weight. We spoke to four east Devon Slimming World members (Sharon Grove, Dawn Carter, Helen Jones and Mandy Parker) who are now consultants; each of them reveals how the weight loss plan has helped them - and how it can help you too.

Why did you choose Slimming World?

Sharon: I joined Slimming World after the birth of my first child, which was over 18 years ago now! My sister-in-law told me about it because she was a member and it was helping her lose weight.

Helen: I chose Slimming World because it's easy to follow and something you can do for life. It teaches you how to make minor changes that become long term habits and fit in well with family life. Slimming World can offer you the advice, support and recipes you need to eat and live healthily.

Mandy: I'd tried everything else going and nothing had given me lasting results. Slimming World's food optimising plan is the easiest way to lose weight and keep it off. It's about healthy eating, not dieting and the results speak for themselves.

How has Slimming World helped you?

Helen: I lost two stone 28 years ago and have kept it off. I became a consultant 27 years ago to help others achieve their goals too - it's never too late to start!

Sharon: I lost five stone with Slimming World after spending years trying all sorts of weight loss methods. It helped me change my habits and stick to them.

Dawn: I've lost three stone with Slimming World and that's given me a confidence I never had before. With it, I went on to become a consultant and I haven't looked back since.

Mandy: I've lost over two stone so far. I'm still on the plan and hoping to be at my target weight before my Maldives holiday in June.

Who does Slimming World work best for?

Sharon: Anyone that wants to improve their health, lose weight and eat well. Slimming World is particularly good for people with diabetes or high cholesterol. We've helped many members make significant changes to reduce their insulin levels. We're here to help people change the habits that have formed over years — sometimes decades — with in-depth support and encouragement.

Helen: It works for anyone whether you're 11 or 80. Children between the ages of 11 and 15 can learn about healthy eating and living if they're accompanied by a parent or guardian and can slim for free. It works well for families that can attend together.

Mandy: Slimming World works for everyone, from those with a few pounds to lose to those with several stones to lose. All members feel accepted and appreciated by the group regardless. Our food optimising plans supports diabetic, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, those who've experienced weight loss surgeries and eating disorders.

What's your advice for anyone wanting to lose weight or live a healthier lifestyle?

Sharon: Forget what you know about diets - this is different. You can eat loads on Slimming World. You can still enjoy everyday family meals without going hungry or feeling like you're missing out.

Dawn: If you want to lose weight or eat healthier, I'd say come along to a group and get involved. Take it one day at a time.

Helen: Join a Slimming World group near you, meet new friends and get the support you need to make a difference in your life.

What's your favourite Slimming World recipe?

Sharon: I can't choose between the spaghetti bolognese or lasagne and chips.

Helen: I enjoy chilli con carne or diet cola chicken - yes diet cola chicken - it's amazing.

Mandy: My favourite recipe is chicken and spinach balti with tarka dhal. My boys love a Slimming World fry up!

Slimming World can help you understand the importance of nutrition, how to eat healthier and what changes you can make to your lifestyle to have an impact. It has the tools, recipes and plans to help you kick-start the weight loss, make new friends and find online support to keep you going.

Visit slimmingworld.co.uk to find your local group or start your online plan. Call Sharon Grove on 07963 337178 for more advice on how slimming world can help you achieve your weight loss goals.