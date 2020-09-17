Axminster Medical Practice issues advice over how to get a ’flu jab this year

Flu clinics are starting at Axminster Medical Practice from Saturday, September 26 - but with some major changes this year.

One of the partners, Dr Nick Hodges has told patients that due to the coronavirus pandemic constraints, appointments for flu vaccinations will be offered by invitation only.

He said: “Please do not contact the surgery.

“We will be writing to all patients eligible for the flu vaccine to offer them a flu jab, but we will be prioritising patients at higher risk.

“When you receive your letter, you will be given an allocated day and time for your vaccination.

“If you are unable to attend the offered appointment, please contact the surgery as soon as possible on 01297 32126 (Option 1). You will be placed on a waiting list and we will write again when another appointment becomes available.

“If you do not want a flu vaccination at all, we would be grateful if you would return the reply slip on your appointment letter, so that we can log your written dissent, and will not bother you with further appointments.

Dr Hodges said when people attended their flu jab appointment they should follow these instructions:

Turn up at your appointment time, if you are early or late you will not be able to be seen

Come alone if possible

Wear a face covering if possible

Dress for the weather as you may have to queue outside for a short time

He added: “Once again, please do not contact the surgery to book for a flu jab as our reception team will be unable to help you.

“Please wait for us to contact you with an appointment.”

* This year the flu vaccine is being offered on the NHS to:

Adults 65 and over.

People with certain medical conditions (including children in at-risk groups from 6 months of age)

Pregnant women.

People living with someone who’s at high risk from coronavirus (on the NHS shielded patient list).

Children aged 2 and 3 on 31 August 2020.

Children in primary school.

Children in year 7 (secondary school).

Frontline health or social care workers.Later in the year, the flu vaccine may be given to people aged 50 to 64. More information will be available later in the autumn.

However, if you’re aged 50 to 64 and in an at-risk group, you should not delay having your flu vaccine.