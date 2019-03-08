Grant funding available from Honiton Town Council - here's how to apply

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2183. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Every year Honiton Town Council awards a series of funding grants to organisations working for or helping the community via community-based projects.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Application forms and the grant criteria are now available either from the town council office by emailing towncouncil@honiton.gov.uk or by downloading them from the town council website - www.honiton.gov.uk.

Previously, the council has awarded grants to a range of organisations to help them in their work.

Applications this year must be returned by November 21 2019 for consideration by the council later this year.

Councillor John Zarczynski, Honiton's mayor, said: "We have made provisions for grant funding and we would welcome any local groups to use the opportunity to apply for grants.

"There are more than 300 groups in Honiton and many are not aware that they can apply to the town council for grants."