Advanced search

Grant funding available from Honiton Town Council - here's how to apply

PUBLISHED: 10:07 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 22 October 2019

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2183. Picture: Terry Ife

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2183. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Every year Honiton Town Council awards a series of funding grants to organisations working for or helping the community via community-based projects.

Application forms and the grant criteria are now available either from the town council office by emailing towncouncil@honiton.gov.uk or by downloading them from the town council website - www.honiton.gov.uk.

Previously, the council has awarded grants to a range of organisations to help them in their work.

Applications this year must be returned by November 21 2019 for consideration by the council later this year.

Councillor John Zarczynski, Honiton's mayor, said: "We have made provisions for grant funding and we would welcome any local groups to use the opportunity to apply for grants.

"There are more than 300 groups in Honiton and many are not aware that they can apply to the town council for grants."

Most Read

Axminster garden closure defended on health grounds

Axminster's old courthouse garden which is now locked at night and (inset) Cllr Jeremy Walden. Pictures: Chris Carson

Honiton Beehive saga: Town council to provide £20,000 to help centre’s ‘short-term’ future

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

It’s gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife

Coastguard scramble as ‘lucky’ Milly survives 175ft cliff fall

Milly the dog was rescued by Beer Coastguard and Lyme Regis between Beer and Seaton. Picture: Beer Coastguard

Seaton foodbank’s shelves are full

Seaton foodbank’s logo

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster garden closure defended on health grounds

Axminster's old courthouse garden which is now locked at night and (inset) Cllr Jeremy Walden. Pictures: Chris Carson

Honiton Beehive saga: Town council to provide £20,000 to help centre’s ‘short-term’ future

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

It’s gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife

Coastguard scramble as ‘lucky’ Milly survives 175ft cliff fall

Milly the dog was rescued by Beer Coastguard and Lyme Regis between Beer and Seaton. Picture: Beer Coastguard

Seaton foodbank’s shelves are full

Seaton foodbank’s logo

Latest from the Midweek Herald

It’s gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Golf Club running ‘Taster Sessions’

Golf club and ball

Honiton conspire to lose against Somerset rivals Chard

Photos from Chard v Honiton. Picture: Hannah Giles

Honiton men make fine start to Inter Club campaign with win over Kingsley A

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Beehive saga: Town council to provide £20,000 to help centre’s ‘short-term’ future

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists