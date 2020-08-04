Advanced search

How you can help the Midweek Herald keep our community together and informed

PUBLISHED: 08:00 07 August 2020

How you can help the Midweek Herald keep our community together and informed

How you can help the Midweek Herald keep our community together and informed

Archant

In tough times like these, trusted local journalism helps keep you informed and helps keep our community together.

We know our area needs unbiased and fact-checked coverage more than ever.

And we are committed to bringing you the latest news and important information in our newspapers and free websites, even as the impact of Covid-19 on our business makes it more difficult to do so.

That’s why I’m asking you to please help us with a contribution towards award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

You can do that by clicking on the ‘Become A Supporter’ box below this article and donating a one-off or recurring amount.

Every single gesture of support will keep the news flowing and help strengthen the breadth and quality of our coverage.

It will allow us to keep reporting on our area’s determined fight to beat the virus and to bounce back better than ever.

I understand that your own financial security may be unknown at this time and that a lot of deserving groups and organisations are asking for your support.

Your help now would mean more than ever before and help us keep our community updated with important news and information as we all look towards a brighter future.

Thank you

Andrew Coley, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Seaton set to be named one of the UK’s first towns to record near zero retail food waste

SAVE volunteers Angie and Jools collecting from a local supermarket. Picture: SAVE Food Hub

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lyme Regis lifeboat called to assist...a ‘lifeboat’

Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat crew alongside the drifting former ship's lifeboat off Seaton. Picture Andy Butterfield

MPs back Network Rail plans which could introduce a ‘Devon Metro’ train service

Neil Parish and Simon Jupp have backed calls for a Devon Metro. Pictures: (Axminster train station) Terry Ife (Neil Parish) Terry Ife (Simon Jupp) London Portrait Photographer DAV

Police break up illegal rave at Hawkchurch

Axminster police vehciles. Picture: Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seaton set to be named one of the UK’s first towns to record near zero retail food waste

SAVE volunteers Angie and Jools collecting from a local supermarket. Picture: SAVE Food Hub

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lyme Regis lifeboat called to assist...a ‘lifeboat’

Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat crew alongside the drifting former ship's lifeboat off Seaton. Picture Andy Butterfield

MPs back Network Rail plans which could introduce a ‘Devon Metro’ train service

Neil Parish and Simon Jupp have backed calls for a Devon Metro. Pictures: (Axminster train station) Terry Ife (Neil Parish) Terry Ife (Simon Jupp) London Portrait Photographer DAV

Police break up illegal rave at Hawkchurch

Axminster police vehciles. Picture: Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Colyton Pharmacy manager set to retire after half a century

Christine Jones with her training certificate outside Colyton Pharmacy where she has worked for some 50 years.. Picture Chris Carson

How you can help the Midweek Herald keep our community together and informed

How you can help the Midweek Herald keep our community together and informed

England on the back foot at the end of a fascinating day of Test cricket

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Sidmouth hosting Devon versus Dorset at the Fortfield on Sunday

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield

Beer Albion net grant to help them back to playing in light of the Covid-19 crisis

Football on pitch