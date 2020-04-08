Cliff fall blocks beach between Branscombe and Sidmouth

Cliff fall near Weston Mouth Picture: Paul Newman Paul Newman

A massive cliff fall has blocked the beach between Branscombe and Weston Mouth, east of Sidmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cliff fall near Weston Mouth Picture: Paul Newman Cliff fall near Weston Mouth Picture: Paul Newman

Beer Coastguard rescue unit is warning people that there are ‘huge rocks’ on the slope that could fall ‘at any time’.

Their advice to coastal walkers is not to go near the landslide.

Cliff fall near Weston Mouth Picture: ©Crown copyright 2019 Ordnance Survey. Media 013/19 Cliff fall near Weston Mouth Picture: ©Crown copyright 2019 Ordnance Survey. Media 013/19

A spokesman for the team said: “Please keep away from this area - both the clifftop and the beach.”

A spokesman for East Devon District Council said the area was not under its control but was owned by the National Trust.

Cliff fall near Weston Mouth Picture: Paul Newman Cliff fall near Weston Mouth Picture: Paul Newman

No one from the National Trust was currently available to comment.