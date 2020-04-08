Cliff fall blocks beach between Branscombe and Sidmouth
PUBLISHED: 16:26 08 April 2020
Paul Newman
A massive cliff fall has blocked the beach between Branscombe and Weston Mouth, east of Sidmouth.
Beer Coastguard rescue unit is warning people that there are ‘huge rocks’ on the slope that could fall ‘at any time’.
Their advice to coastal walkers is not to go near the landslide.
A spokesman for the team said: “Please keep away from this area - both the clifftop and the beach.”
A spokesman for East Devon District Council said the area was not under its control but was owned by the National Trust.
No one from the National Trust was currently available to comment.
