Lyme Regis Lifeboat Week on course to be another financial success

PUBLISHED: 10:31 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 05 August 2019

The lifeboat tug of war team ends up in the water. Picture Richard Horobin

The lifeboat tug of war team ends up in the water. Picture Richard Horobin

Lyme Regis Lifeboat Week is on course to be another financial success.

The lifeboat crew's bathtub team had to be towed home - by the lifeboat! Picture Richard HorobinThe lifeboat crew's bathtub team had to be towed home - by the lifeboat! Picture Richard Horobin

By the time the event ended on Friday, early estimates put the total raised for the RNLI at £28,000 - with the final figure expected shortly.

Amongst the highlights was the Red Devils Army parachute display team, the tug-of-war war across the harbour mouth - won by the lifeboat crew - and the bathtub race which ended in victory for the sailing club's vessel - Cat-Astrophe.

Almost 100 took part in the swimming challenges for children and adults. Around 500 hot dogs cooked by the lifeboat crew were sold and 650 plastic ducks raced to the finishing line on the River Lym.

The singalong version of the Mama Mia! film was a sell-out at the Marine Theatre.

Ken Lavery, chairman of the organisers, the Lyme Regis and Charmouth Lifeboat Supporters, said: "It was a great week with new events and old favourites all very popular.

"I can't thank enough those who took part and donated to our charity. Their generosity once again was just amazing. I must also thank all our volunteers who gave their time to run the 72 different events."

