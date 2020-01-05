Lyme Lunge 'splash for cash' raises £3,000

Lyme Lungers. Picture LRRC Archant

Despite inclement weather around 1,000 swimmers in fancy dress braved the cold waters for a bracing dip in the sea at Lyme Regis on New Year's Day.

Organisers of the annual Lyne Lunge believe it was the highest number the event has attracted since it was launched by the town's Rotary Club 12 years ago.

Rotarians thanked mayor Brian Larcombe and his wife for attending and town crier Alan Vian for officiating.

The bucket collection raised nearly £3,000 for the Dorset County Hospital Charity Chemotherapy Appeal.

This will be added to sponsorship money from organisations and individuals, some of which were collecting for their own causes.

A Rotary Club spokesman said: "We expect the total to reach a figure approaching £5,000 .

"We are most grateful to our main sponsors this year, the Pilot Boat Inn ."

He also thanked the Harbour Inn for again supplying all the much appreciated hot soup and mince pies and the Cornish Bakery for the pasties.

He added: "A big Thank you to all our volunteer collectors , the RNLI for our safety and the medical teams all helping to make this now one of the most successful events of its kind in the West Country."