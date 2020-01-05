Advanced search

Lyme Lunge 'splash for cash' raises £3,000

PUBLISHED: 07:03 06 January 2020

Lyme Lungers. Picture LRRC

Lyme Lungers. Picture LRRC

Archant

Despite inclement weather around 1,000 swimmers in fancy dress braved the cold waters for a bracing dip in the sea at Lyme Regis on New Year's Day.

Lyme Lungers. Picture LRRCLyme Lungers. Picture LRRC

Organisers of the annual Lyne Lunge believe it was the highest number the event has attracted since it was launched by the town's Rotary Club 12 years ago.

Rotarians thanked mayor Brian Larcombe and his wife for attending and town crier Alan Vian for officiating.

The bucket collection raised nearly £3,000 for the Dorset County Hospital Charity Chemotherapy Appeal.

This will be added to sponsorship money from organisations and individuals, some of which were collecting for their own causes.

Lyme Lungers. Picture LRRCLyme Lungers. Picture LRRC

A Rotary Club spokesman said: "We expect the total to reach a figure approaching £5,000 .

"We are most grateful to our main sponsors this year, the Pilot Boat Inn ."

He also thanked the Harbour Inn for again supplying all the much appreciated hot soup and mince pies and the Cornish Bakery for the pasties.

He added: "A big Thank you to all our volunteer collectors , the RNLI for our safety and the medical teams all helping to make this now one of the most successful events of its kind in the West Country."

Most Read

Axminster’s ‘unsung heroes’ praised

District Councillor Sarah Jackson and the postmen and postwomen at Axminster Delivery Office

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Live national screening of Romeo and Juliet in Honiton

A scene from Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet with local dancer Sharol Mackenzie.

Thelma Hulbert Gallery hosts South West Academy’s anniversary exhibition

BarnettClaire-Autumn Sea-oil on canvas-57x47-£525

Hopes of saving Axminster ‘Music Man’ tribute dashed

The late norman welsh MBE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster’s ‘unsung heroes’ praised

District Councillor Sarah Jackson and the postmen and postwomen at Axminster Delivery Office

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Live national screening of Romeo and Juliet in Honiton

A scene from Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet with local dancer Sharol Mackenzie.

Thelma Hulbert Gallery hosts South West Academy’s anniversary exhibition

BarnettClaire-Autumn Sea-oil on canvas-57x47-£525

Hopes of saving Axminster ‘Music Man’ tribute dashed

The late norman welsh MBE

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Dom Bess all set for whatever day four brings in Cape Town

Dom Bess makes his way onto the Newlands pitch in Cape Town to bat in England's second innings. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Lyme Lunge ‘splash for cash’ raises £3,000

Lyme Lungers. Picture LRRC

Chard 2nd XV enjoy clean sheet success at home to Wyvern

Chard 2nd XV action from their 26-0 win over Wyvern. Picture: GARY BIDE

Honiton ladies begin 2020 with Foxlands success over Mid Devon

Bowls

Chard win well at Wiveliscombe with six second half tries

Honiton rugby action
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists