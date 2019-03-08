River Cottage Festival line up announced

River Cottage HQ on Triniity Hill at Axminster. Picture RC Archant

Hugh Fearnely Whittingstall set to welome people to his Axminster HQ

Hugh Fearnely Whittingstall. Picture: River Cottage HQ Hugh Fearnely Whittingstall. Picture: River Cottage HQ

Axminster-based TV chef and sustainable planet campaigner Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall has revealed the programme for this summer's River Cottage Festival.

The August Bank Holiday event, held at his farmhouse HQ, on Trinity Hill, promises a mix of food, live music and special guests.

On the menu this summer will be discussions and presentations on conservation, sustainability and wellbeing.

Joining Hugh on stage will be TV presenter Anita Rani, Hugh's co-presenter in their new BBC1 series War On Plastic, which aired last week.

Another TV favourite, Steph McGovern will be talking about health and wellbeing, and the new series on that subject that she and Hugh are filming during the summer.

Joining them to address the issue of how people can all look after themselves better will be Giles Yeo, geneticist, author and BBC presenter, also seen recently on Hugh's Fat Fight.

Food is central to life at River Cottage so a highlight of the event will be the food demonstrations at The Fire Pit, hosted by River Cottage author and tutor, Steven Lamb.

He will be welcoming food writer Valentine Warner, chef and food writer Claire Thomson and River Café's Joe Trivelli. River Cottage favourites John Wright, Rachel de Thample and Naomi Devlin will be leading a full schedule of masterclasses around cocktail making, fermentation, foraging and gut health.

Festival goers can opt for a long table lunch in the 18th century threshing barn, with a two course menu. There is also a fully licensed bar serving local ciders, craft beers and organic wines and the River Cottage Cocktail Bar.

Evening Feasts Over Fire are led by Welsh Persian chef Leyli Joon and Co and the team from Roth Bar and Grill.

Children under 16 are free and there is plenty to keep them occupied. '

The grounds are open to campers, either to bring their own tent or to enjoy a glamping experience by booking a stay in a luxury bell tent.

Visitors can choose from a variety of tickets including weekend, daytime or luxury camping, all available from the River Cottage website. Children under the age of 16 go free.

For more information and to book event and masterclass tickets, visit the website www.rivercottage.net/festival