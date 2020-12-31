Advanced search

New Year's Day swim at Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 13:33 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 31 December 2019

Some of last year's Lyme Lungers. Picture: LRRC

Bumper crowds are expected to cheer on hundreds of fancy dress swimmers taking part in The Lyme Lunge tomorrow (January 1).

The annual New Year's Day swim begins at 1pm, from the sandy beach, when crazy bathers will take to the sea to welcome in 2020.

Organised by Lyme Regis Rotary Club, the main beneficiary this year will be the Dorchester County Hospital Chemotherapy Appeal, along with other Rotary charities.

This 11th annual fancy dress dip is fast becoming a 'must do' fun event in the West Country calendar, with swimmers from far and wide and the whole community getting involved.

This year there were more than 600 'swimmers' watched by many thousands of spectators and thousands of pounds were raised for chosen charities.

A Rotary Club spokesman said: "We want to do even better in 2020 and hope that people can join us to enjoy this bracing but hilarious start to the year and help us share it with the rest of the South West.

"Hot soup is provided for all swimmers, courtesy of the Harbour Inn."

For further information contact organiser Guy Hayden at thelymelunge@gmail.com

For sponsor forms visit www.lymeregisrotary.org

