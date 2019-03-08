Plumber helps keep Arc afloat

Ian Woodhal and his brother Michael after their marathon cycle ride. Picture Arc Archant

Axminster man completes the Tour de Yorkshire bike race to raise funds for vital counselling service

An Axminster man has raised hundreds of pounds for a worthy cause after completing a tough cycling challenge.

Plumbing and heating engineer Ian Woodhall, affectionately known as Pipes, took part in the 123km Tour de Yorkshire bike race in May.

Riding alongside his brother Michael, Mr Woodhall, was raising money for Arc - the Axminster counselling service.

The two men endured tough and hilly conditions with elevation gains of 2,166m (7,099.7ft).

But Mr Woodhall said: "It was a brilliant ride. The towns and villages of Yorkshire gave a really warm welcome to the riders and I am extremely thankful to all who gave so much support for such a great cause. I would like to thank all who donated so generously and those who helped along the way. Donations like these will help to keep Arc operating in Axminster. Arc's support to the local population is both unique and incredible. We all need to share the responsibility of keeping Arc alive and well for the coming years."