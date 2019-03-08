Advanced search

Hydrangeas steal the show at Combe St Nicholas workshop

PUBLISHED: 12:59 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 18 August 2019

Local flower arrangers proudly present their designs. Picture: Jackie Nicholls

Local flower arrangers proudly present their designs. Picture: Jackie Nicholls

Local ladies learnt how to condition and care for their flowers then watched their tutor creating a floral ring using spectacular colour combinations. Then it was their turn to have a go making a fabulous design perfect for either al fresco entertaining or their dining room tables.

One of the participants, Julia Yates from Axminster said: "I was extremely pleased with my design. I learnt how to make the best out of different colour hydrangea heads and how to condition them. Another great morning!"

Award-winning Somerset tutor Jackie Nicholls from Ashville design who teaches the workshops said: "With their spectacular showy blooms, these stunning hydrangeas were the perfect flowers for this arrangement. The village hall was filled with a dazzling selection of blooms ensuring everyone was spoilt for choice. This was a relatively simple design - but with outstanding results. Huge congratulations to everyone from me."

For details of upcoming workshops click here or call Jackie on 01460 67795 or 07906 259 683.

