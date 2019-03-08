Action plan announced on Honiton swimming pool

Management promise to improve cleanliness and hygiene, after a complaint was made to Environmental Health

Major improvements to hygiene and cleanliness are being promised at Honiton Leisure Centre’s swimming pool, after a complaint to Environmental Health.

The complaint was not directly related to the discovery of a dead mouse in the pool on Saturday, March 2, as reported on the Herald website.

It was made by a regular swimmer who said she had already raised concerns about the state of the pool’s changing rooms.

After seeing the Herald’s report of the dead mouse incident, she went to the pool, took photos, and passed them to East Devon District Council’s Environmental Health department. The woman, who did not want to be named, told the Herald the swimming facilities and changing rooms were ‘filthy’ with a lot of mould.

Another regular pool user, who also wished to remain anonymous, said the toilets were never clean, the ventilation equipment did not work, and the cleanliness of the changing rooms was ‘shocking’. She said: “It could be such a lovely pool, but needs a major revamp”.

Honiton Leisure Centre is owned by East Devon District Council, but managed by LED Leisure Management Ltd. The district council is also responsible for environmental health.

A district council spokeswoman said: “East Devon District Council’s Environmental Health team is following up a complaint from a member of the public about the swimming facilities at LED Honiton.’

In a statement, LED Leisure Management Ltd said: “There is no doubt that the swimming pool changing rooms at Honiton Leisure Centre are now tired and out-of-date. For this reason, LED Community Leisure has been working in partnership with EDDC for a few months now on plans to refurbish the changing rooms. Before these works can be done, however, we are awaiting the results of a building condition survey. Once this has been received and confirms what is feasible, we hope that the works can be done within the next 12 months.

“In the meantime, an action plan has been put in place to improve environmental conditions such as ventilation, and every effort is being made, and will continue to be made, to ensure that hygiene and cleanliness standards are maintained as high as possible given the age of the changing rooms, as we are confident any Environmental Health report will confirm.”