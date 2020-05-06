Advanced search

Opinion

I can see so many signs of love and hope in the world

PUBLISHED: 11:00 07 May 2020

The Rev Lythan Nevard. Picture: JAMES COOK.

The Rev Lythan Nevard. Picture: JAMES COOK.

Archant

As we were nearing Easter, I spotted a Facebook post which summed up how I felt “This is the Lentiest Lent I ever Lented”.

Lent is that long period before Easter when Christians give things up as a kind of self-denial preparing us for Holy Week.

Well now we have celebrated Easter I reckon this is the Lentiest Easter I ever Eastered.

Don’t get me wrong – Easter day was fabulous.

As ever, the whole world was covered by cries of “Alleluia, Christ is risen!” even though this year it was all done digitally.

But somehow, continuing in lockdown makes it still feel very much like Lent – full of self-denial and wondering what day it is or how long until the next meal.

And yet… Easter it is.

And if I just look around instead of feeling sorry for myself, I can see so many signs of love and hope in the world.

I see… starry skies and clear water in our local streams; people staying at home to keep as many folk as possible healthy and social distancing when out; appreciation of all key workers keeping us going; more people volunteering than tasks for them to do.

I appreciate what I have – I came home with a cucumber and some bread from my local shop and felt like I had won the lottery!

I need to make sure that I am seeing the world as one of the Easter people – who knows and celebrates God’s miracle of new life in Jesus and lives a life of love and hope.

We don’t know when this time of lockdown will end, hopefully not all the way to Lent next year.

But I hope that through it all I will stay an Easter person – celebrating not just God’s promise fulfilled in the resurrection of Jesus but also those signs of hope and love that echo that all around me today.

Happy Easter everyone!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fish die after Colyton river polluted

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Councillor ‘sacked’ over Christmas card comments

Philip Skinner. Picture by Simon Horn. Ref mhh P2618-06-08SH

Five Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Sidmouth, two in Exmouth and one in Honiton

A picture of the map showing Covid-19 related deaths in between March 1, 2020 and April 17, 2020. Picture: Office of National Statistics.

Purple Bricks donates laptops to Seaton pupils

Ed Hunt, Seaton Primary School teacher (left) and Tom Greenacre, from Purple Bricks. Picture: SPS

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 39

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fish die after Colyton river polluted

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Councillor ‘sacked’ over Christmas card comments

Philip Skinner. Picture by Simon Horn. Ref mhh P2618-06-08SH

Five Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Sidmouth, two in Exmouth and one in Honiton

A picture of the map showing Covid-19 related deaths in between March 1, 2020 and April 17, 2020. Picture: Office of National Statistics.

Purple Bricks donates laptops to Seaton pupils

Ed Hunt, Seaton Primary School teacher (left) and Tom Greenacre, from Purple Bricks. Picture: SPS

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 39

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Quiz time! How good is your sporting knowledge?

Wheelchair athlete Tanni Grey-Thompson displays her four track gold medals as she arrived at Heathrow Airport from the Paralympic Games in Sydney, Australia

Dog dies after falling from cliffs at Beer

Cliffs above Beer Beach. Ref shb 33 19TI 7826. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth, Ottery and Seaton all with 100 per cent records in East Devon Virtual T20 League

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Cash aid for East Devon community food providers

Karen Taylor of Nourish, Axminster, which has received a £1,000 grant from EDDC.

Trading Standards to continue monitoring restrictions over VE Day bank holiday weekend

Businesses must remain closed for the bank holiday Picture: Terry Ife/Tim Mossholder/Unsplash
Drive 24