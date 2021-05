Published: 4:02 PM May 7, 2021

Ian Chubb has been re-elected as county councillor for the Whimple and Blackdown ward.

The Conservative Party candidate secured 2,535 votes giving him a 57.4 per cent majority.

Karen Hoyles (Liberal Democrats) got 690 votes, Liz Pole (Labour and Co=operative Party) got 624 while Wes Healey (Green Party) got 523.

The turnout was 39.9 per cent.