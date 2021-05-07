Ian Hall retains Devon County Council seat

Published: 11:25 AM May 7, 2021

Ian Hall has been re-elected as county councillor for the Axminster ward.

The Conservative candidate secured 1,672 votes meaning he is duly elected as the county council representative for Axminster.

Paul Hayward, of the Independent East Devon Alliance got 1,430 votes, Jules Hoyles of the Liberal Democrats got 209 and Oliver Tucker of the Labour and Co-operative Party got 498.

The turnout was 38.7 per cent.



