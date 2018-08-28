Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axminster pharmacist’s prescription for success

PUBLISHED: 15:01 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 09 January 2019

Ian Findlay (left) receives his award from Simon Dukes. Picture: LPC

Ian Findlay (left) receives his award from Simon Dukes. Picture: LPC

Archant

Ian Findlay is named Devon Community Pharmacist of the Year

When it comes to treating patients with care and efficiency Axminster pharmacist Ian Findlay has the right prescription.

The manger at Morton’s, in Trinity Square, has just been named ‘Devon Community Pharmacist of the year’.

He was presented with the award at the Local Pharmaceutical Committee’s annual general meeting by Simon Dukes, chief executive of the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC).

Summing up Ian’s attributes at the gathering pharmacist Adrian Tebby told members: ”No customer request is ever too much or inconvenient. His pharmaceutical and clinical knowledge is held in high regard by the community. He even walked five miles to work during the snow. Ian manages a superb pharmacy team.”

Ian Morton who owns the Axminster business said. “Congratulations Ian on a well deserved award.”

Mr Findlay said: “I am really proud and grateful to the supporting staff in the shop who enable me to provide patient centred care both in the pharmacy and when I am working at Axminster Surgery two days a week.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seaton Mayor resigns

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

An old head on young shoulders: The Herald speaks to Honiton gymnast Emily Lee

Honiton gymnast Emily Lee. Picture: Callum Lawton

Lyme husband and wife die within hours of each other

Dolly Canfield

Brexit poll at Lyme Regis

The Brexit-ometer at Lyme Regis. Picture Belinda Bawden

Millwey Rise lose manager and star player but battle well in narrow defeat at Elmore

Most Read

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Collin Quaner and Anthony Pilkington. Picture: PA

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster pharmacist’s prescription for success

Ian Findlay (left) receives his award from Simon Dukes. Picture: LPC

Seaton Mayor resigns

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Lyme husband and wife die within hours of each other

Dolly Canfield

Glowing CQC report for Honiton residential home - which is judged ‘Outstanding’ in running a caring service

The team at Gittisham Hill House celebrate their 'Good' rating. Picture: HC-One

Honiton Town net point thanks to Dingle debut goal

Honiton at home to Ilfracombe. Ref mhsp 02 19TI 7922. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists