Axminster pharmacist’s prescription for success

Ian Findlay (left) receives his award from Simon Dukes. Picture: LPC Archant

Ian Findlay is named Devon Community Pharmacist of the Year

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

When it comes to treating patients with care and efficiency Axminster pharmacist Ian Findlay has the right prescription.

The manger at Morton’s, in Trinity Square, has just been named ‘Devon Community Pharmacist of the year’.

He was presented with the award at the Local Pharmaceutical Committee’s annual general meeting by Simon Dukes, chief executive of the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC).

Summing up Ian’s attributes at the gathering pharmacist Adrian Tebby told members: ”No customer request is ever too much or inconvenient. His pharmaceutical and clinical knowledge is held in high regard by the community. He even walked five miles to work during the snow. Ian manages a superb pharmacy team.”

Ian Morton who owns the Axminster business said. “Congratulations Ian on a well deserved award.”

Mr Findlay said: “I am really proud and grateful to the supporting staff in the shop who enable me to provide patient centred care both in the pharmacy and when I am working at Axminster Surgery two days a week.”