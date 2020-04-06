Advanced search

Huge support for Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

PUBLISHED: 11:59 06 April 2020

The nine areas covered by Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

Seaton Coronavirus Community Group had enlisted almost160 volunteers by the weekend.

Seaton deputy mayor Jack RowlandSeaton deputy mayor Jack Rowland

All have been issued with ID cards and the town has been split into nine areas, each under control of a co-ordinator. The teams communicate via a WhatsApp group and e mail.

All householders have been sent a ‘Hello - I can help’ leaflet from a volunteer in their area giving their name, address and phone number.

The help offered involves shopping, collecting prescriptions, posting mail or just a friendly phone call.

Residents can obtain help they need by calling their local volunteer identified on their leaflet - or the central number.

Seaton Area Health Matters chairman and deputy mayor Jack Rowland said the ID cards were introduced to reassure residents that a volunteer arriving on their doorstep was working on behalf of the group.

The two supermarkets in Seaton - Co-Op and Tesco - have received notification of the ID cards which can be shown to staff, if necessary.

Mr Rowland said: “The support that is being given across the town from all areas of the community is fantastic at the moment.

“Two business examples, amongst many, illustrate this. Raginis Indian Restaurant has offered free meals to NHS employees and volunteers with an ID card during the past 7 days.

“In addition Tesco have been offering daily end-of-shelf-life produce to local care homes.

“Local independent businesses are offering free local delivery and online services.”

Mayor Ken Beer said: “I am humbled and amazed at the response of Seaton residents to the appeal of the town’s churches and town council for volunteers to help and assist those residents who are at serious risk from Covid-19.

“Every area of the town is covered by teams of volunteers and I have personally used and proved its efficiency.

“Particular thanks go to Ben Tucker, Baptist Church minister and Andrew Gwyn Davies who have been instrumental in working with town clerk Jules Mutlow and Cllrs Dan Ledger and Jack Rowland in organising the volunteer and co-ordinator response that has been providing a great support service over the past few weeks and will continue to do so.”

