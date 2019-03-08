Advanced search

Ida's book is a village best-seller

PUBLISHED: 08:01 28 April 2019

Ida at uplyme school in 1931 - she is on the second row from the front, third from right.

All 200 copies of 93-year-old Ida’s book about her life in Uplyme have been sold

A book celebrating a 93-year-old Uplyme woman's life in the village has become a local best-seller.

Ida Quick's 'Cuckoo Lane to Newcastle', written with the help of Vivienne Graham, was self published in November – and all 200 copies have now been sold, raising £600 for village hall funds.

Ida admitted it was no easy task to record the 90 years of memories stored inside her head – many came tumbling out without dates or background information and not necessarily in the right order.

But with some detailed historical research the two women managed to piece the recollections together with the correct dates.

Said Vivienne: “The book took three years to write. I learned a lot about the village and history of the 19th century, the rise of a middle class, entrepreneurs and hard work and canny investments, class system loomed large.”

The book was sold at various local outlets including the pub and post office. But despite its success there are no plans to print more.

“I think the market is saturated,” said Vivienne.

