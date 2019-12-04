Cash boost for outdoor sports at Broadhembury

Broadhembury. Ref mhh 49 19TI 5565. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Broadhembury's residents, voluntary groups and other organisations are being asked for ideas on how to spend £3,450 on outdoor sports facilities in the parish.

East Devon District Council and Broadhembury Parish Council are inviting villagers to suggest how the planning-gain funding should be used.

The money has been collected by EDDC from housing developments in the parish and the council has a clear policy of ensuring that residents and parish organisations should choose how it is spent.

Proposals must be all of the following:

New outdoor sports facilities or to improve existing outdoor sports facilities - all sorts of outdoor sports from a basketball hoop or an exercise trail to works being carried out at a cricket or football pitch will be considered.

Permanently sited sports facilities and equipment. For example football goals, courts or training areas, so not for movable equipment like cricket bats, kayaks or tennis rackets.

Sports facilities or equipment that is open and accessible to the community. A small fee may be charged but it must be affordable.

Funding cannot be spent on buildings, indoor facilities, professional sports grounds or golf courses.

All ideas must be submitted to Broadhembury Parish Council by 12pm on Monday, January 13, at the latest.

Ideas do not have to be a fully worked up project, it could just be a simple paragraph. The council can then contact the person or group for further information if necessary.

Ideas should be sent to the parish council and should include the proposer's name, contact details, information on their proposal and an estimate of how much funding they want to apply for. Ideas can be sent in the following ways:

By e-mail: clerk@broadhembury-pc.gov.uk

Via the online form available on the Broadhembury Parish Council website: https://broadhembury-pc.gov.uk/section-106-money-survey-of-use/

Or it can be posted/hand delivered to Broadhembury Parish Council / Playground Committee, C/O Broadhembury Post Office, Broadhembury, EX14 3ND.

Once the parish council has received the proposals it will work with East Devon District Council to ensure the ideas are eligible, affordable and possible.

Residents will be given a chance to vote on all the ideas that meet these criteria. The one or ones that gain the most votes will be funded.